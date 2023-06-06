MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says it's a realization that was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and how he landed his current job: if you can pick a new police chief over Zoom, why can't you file a simple police report on the video meeting platform?
Barnes says it's that thought that led to him making the creation of a virtual response initiative as one of his top goals for 2023 -- a goal that is now becoming a reality.
Barnes believes the Madison Police Department will be the first in the state to set up a virtual response system, allowing people to talk directly with officers over Zoom instead of having an officer come to their location for calls that don't involve a safety concern -- possibly drawing unwanted attention by having a squad car parked in their driveway or in front of their business.
"This is an opportunity for them to go on that Zoom link, to talk to a police officer, have their questions answered, show them on their phone what happened, and get some advice on how to prevent it, and if they need a report for an insurance purpose or for follow-up, the officers will be able to do that," Barnes said in an interview with News 3 Now on Tuesday.
Barnes says the department's typical response time to non-priority calls is 7 minutes or less. With the virtual response program and the ability to send a Zoom link to people who have a non-emergency concern or question, they could be talking with an officer about the issue almost immediately.
With the new system, when a person calls 911 or the non-emergency line, the person answering the call will triage the issue to make sure someone's safety isn't at risk. If it is a situation where there are safety concerns, MPD will still dispatch a patrol officer to the location. If it's not, the person making the call will get a Zoom link to speak with a desk officer. Zoom meetings can also be scheduled for a future date and time if the caller doesn't have the time to speak with an officer immediately.
Barnes believes not only is the virtual response system potentially more discreet and efficient, it allows patrol officers to focus on bigger priorities without being tied up on other calls.
"It gives officers in the field an opportunity to concentrate on some of the crime prevention things that we put in place this year, and/or concentrate on some of the areas that may have been problematic for us in the past," Barnes said.
Additionally, Barnes says the program will allow officers who are temporarily on desk or limited duty due to being injured on the job to "contribute to our police agency" by taking the virtual calls and filing reports. Barnes added that he sees a future where officers may be able to do the virtual calls from home, or possibly hire civilian employees to help take the reports.
Ultimately, Barnes hopes the program will be a way for people to connect more directly with officers and make it easier to file reports without having to interact with officers in person.
"Certainly we're not the first police department in the entire country to do this, but we want to make sure that this becomes one of the staples of what we do here at the Madison Police Department," Barnes said.
