Madison Police Department squad car

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says it's a realization that was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and how he landed his current job: if you can pick a new police chief over Zoom, why can't you file a simple police report on the video meeting platform?

Barnes says it's that thought that led to him making the creation of a virtual response initiative as one of his top goals for 2023 -- a goal that is now becoming a reality.

