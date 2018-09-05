Madison police ring doorbells, give out report cards to prevent thefts from garages, cars

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

MADISON, Wis. - As officers work to prevent home thefts, a recent Madison Police Department blotter said officers have started ringing doorbells at night to remind homeowners to close garage doors.

According to the blotter, many suspects are entering homes by entering an unlocked car in the driveway and opening a garage door using the opener from the unlocked vehicle. When entering the garage, an individual can go inside a home and steal things while the homeowner is asleep.

Officers are out every night trying to catch these suspects, but the activities can be random, causing officers to move around the city.

The blotter said police officers will wake up people in the middle of the night reminding them to close garage doors.

This past week, the blotter said a sargent was patrolling a neighborhood that has had theft and found several open garage doors in the middle of the night.

The blotter said to not be surprised if an officer rings your doorbell to remind you to close the garage.

Police will also be filling out report cards for cars parked in neighborhoods.

Officials said the report card is a tool officers will be using to help citizens become aware of things they can do to help reduce the chances of becoming a victim.

"If you leave valuables in plain view, if the door is unlocked or window is open, then the officer marks failed on the card," officials said in a neighborhood alert.