Madison police responding to uptick in car break-ins with "report cards"

MADISON, Wis. - You might be waking up this morning to find a piece of paper on your car windshield. It isn't a ticket, though. It's a warning on why you need to protect yourself against an uptick in car break-ins.

Madison Police are calling it your "report card." They are hoping to help you become aware of things you can do to help reduce the chances of becoming a victim of theft.

During the overnight hours, officers are checking cars in different neighborhoods around the city, placing report cards on vehicles. If you leave valuables in plain view, if the door is unlocked or window is open, then the officer marks "failed" on the car. Hopefully yours is one that is marked "passed".

They say this is nothing other than educational, so you can help them reduce crime in our community.