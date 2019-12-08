Madison police remove training missile from city's east side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a call for a possible explosive device on the city's east side Saturday.
Police spent several hours along Carpenter Street in Madison.
They tell us it turned out to be an old training missile with no charge. The device was removed from the area.
There is no threat to the public.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- More than a dozen gun shots fired at home on Madison's south side overnight
- Wisconsin dairy farmers hopeful ahead of trade deal, industry expert says more work to be done
- Portion of Highway 19 in town of Sun Prairie reopens following two-vehicle crash between car, SUV
- DA: No charges against Wisconsin officers in fatal shooting
- Middleton-Cross Plains high schools will be closed Wednesday due to 'serious and specific threats'
- Silver Alert issued for missing Brown County man