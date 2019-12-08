Madison police remove training missile from city's east side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a call for a possible explosive device on the city's east side Saturday.

Police spent several hours along Carpenter Street in Madison.

They tell us it turned out to be an old training missile with no charge. The device was removed from the area.

There is no threat to the public.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.