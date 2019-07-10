Person in hospital, Madison police respond to shots fired report Wednesday afternoon

File photo

Madison police responded to a shots fired call Wednesday afternoon.

Officers went to Great Gray Drive at Owl Creek Drive when an anonymous caller reported they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

The initial call came in at 12:26 p.m.

Officials say officers found a maroon SUV with bullet holes in it.

According to the incident report, officers responded to a local hospital minutes later for an individual who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations have determined that both of these calls were related.

The investigation is ongoing.

