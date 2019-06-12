Madison police recover stolen gun after search on near-east side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a stolen gun was recovered after a search Wednesday night for two individuals.
Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a report of two suspicious people hanging outside of a bar on the 3900 block of Dempsey Road.
The caller told police one of them was wearing a face mask and hood while the other was dressed in black and looked like they were holding a handgun.
Officers said the two men ran away from the bar before they could get there. Police used a K9 to search for them but were unable to find them.
Police said they were able to find a stolen handgun reported stolen a few years ago in Dane County.
