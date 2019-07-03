Madison police pull over nearly 40 people for speeding Wednesday morning

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they pulled over nearly 40 people for speeding Wednesday morning.

According to police, 39 vehicles were pulled over during a traffic enforcement initiative on the westbound Beltline near Whitney Way.

Police said 38 of the vehicles were pulled over for going more than 15 to 28 miles an hour over the speed limit.

The driver of the other vehicle was pulled over for driving to close to the vehicle in front of them.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.