Madison police officers, community members honored during ceremony for acts of service

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department honored both officers and community members during a special ceremony Wednesday.

Awards, like meritorious conduct medals, citizen recognition awards and lifesaving awards, were presented to those who performed courageous acts to protect others in 2018.

Among those honored during last night's ceremony were former Madison Alderman Matt Phair and his wife, Connie Phair. They are credited with saving two people who were stranded in rushing water during last summer's record flooding.

"They put themselves in harm's way, and that is worthy of the honor celebrating citizens who basically stepped up during time of tragic crisis," Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said.

The officers who responded to the workplace shooting in Middleton and those who arrived on the scene after a shooting at Visions Nightclub were also honored at Wednesday's ceremony.



