Madison police: Madison woman hands man money after he points gun at her

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman handed a man money after he pointed a handgun at her early Tuesday morning, according to Madison police.

A Madison police report says the 28-year-old woman was walking on Mike McKinney Court when a newer white SUV with tinted windows pulled up near her.

Officials say the driver asked her if she wanted to purchase marijuana, and she told him it was a possibility.

When she walked over to look inside the SUV, the driver pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash, according to the police report.

Police say the woman turned over money she had earmarked to pay rent and never saw any marijuana for sale.

The report says the incident happened at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday.

