Madison police look for two men involved in hotel armed robbery
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery Thursday.
According to a news release, the robbery happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hayes Road at a local hotel.
Police said the men robbed two men, a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old, and took personal property. The victims did not report being injured.
According to the release, both suspects were armed, one with a knife and the other with a handgun.
Police described the men as two black men. One robber was 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build. The other robber was in his late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet tall with a thin build.
Madison police are investigating this robbery.
Anyone with information can contact Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crimestoppers.
