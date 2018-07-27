LIVE NOW

Madison police look for two men involved in hotel armed robbery

Posted: July 27, 2018 06:25 AM CDT

Updated: July 27, 2018 06:34 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery Thursday.

According to a news release, the robbery happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hayes Road at a local hotel. 

Police said the men robbed two men, a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old, and took personal property. The victims did not report being injured.

According to the release, both suspects were armed, one with a knife and the other with a handgun.

Police described the men as two black men. One robber was 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build. The other robber was in his late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet tall with a thin build. 
Madison police are investigating this robbery. 

Anyone with information can contact Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crimestoppers. 


 

