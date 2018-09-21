Madison police looking for suspect in Silver Mine Subs armed robbery
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the man who robbed a sandwich shop overnight.
According to a release, it happened at 12:54 a.m. Friday at Silver Mine Subs located in the 2600 block of West Beltline Highway.
Police said a 6-foot-tall African-American man wearing a mask entered the store and showed a gun to the employee. He then demanded money from the register and safe.
The man working gave the suspect money, the release said.
Officials said the man left with an unknown amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
