Madison police looking for shooter after shots fired on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after a report of shots fired on the city's east side.
According to police, shots were fired near the intersection of Ruby Court and Trafalger Place around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said no one was injured and no property was damaged.
They are still looking for the shooter.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department.
