News

Madison police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Capitol Petro Mart

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 08:48 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 08:48 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say they are looking for a man who displayed a silver handgun during an armed robbery at a gas station near the Beltline Highway early Sunday morning.

Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Capitol Petro Mart on the 4600 block of Verona Road. The suspect, described as a black man with a heavyset build and standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet, held a silver handgun and demanded cash.

After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, police say the suspect left on foot.

MPD said the suspect wore a white shirt, dark shorts and a dark-colored mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration