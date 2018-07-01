Madison police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Capitol Petro Mart

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say they are looking for a man who displayed a silver handgun during an armed robbery at a gas station near the Beltline Highway early Sunday morning.

Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Capitol Petro Mart on the 4600 block of Verona Road. The suspect, described as a black man with a heavyset build and standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet, held a silver handgun and demanded cash.

After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, police say the suspect left on foot.

MPD said the suspect wore a white shirt, dark shorts and a dark-colored mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department.