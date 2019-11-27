Madison police looking for people who stole car

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the people who reportedly stole a woman's car while she was checking if she ran something over.

According to an incident report, a 58-year-old woman was driving in the 1000 block of Gilson Street on Tuesday afternoon when she exited her car to check behind it because she believed she ran something over.

The report said when she turned around after getting out of her car, the car was gone.

Police said a witness in the area observed an older model sedan pull up and saw two teenage suspects steal the car. Officials said both cars then left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

