Madison police looking for people who allegedly hit man on head, took his money

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for three people who allegedly hit a man in the head and took his money Tuesday night.

According to an incident report, a man told police he was walking on South Ingersoll Street just off the Capital City Trail around 6 p.m.

He told police he was approached by two men and a woman who demanded his money.

Officials said he gave up his wallet and the robbers took the cash before striking him on the forehead with a "hard object." Police said the hit sent the victim "to his knees" and he was "seeing stars."

Madison Fire Department paramedics took the victim to the hospital.

