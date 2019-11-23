Madison police looking for missing boy without medication

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to an incident report, Kentay Strong, who lives in the North District, has special needs and does not have his medication.

Strong is 4-feet-4 and 80 pounds.

Police said there is no information Strong is the victim of a crime, but there is concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Strong is asked to contact the police.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.