Madison police looking for man who robbed Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a Kwik Trip early Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, an approximately 30-year-old, 6-foot man entered the gas station store in the 4700 block of Lien Road shortly before 6 a.m.

Police said the man told the clerk to give him all their money, and threatened to pull his gun out. Officials said no weapon was displayed.

The report said the man went east after cash was given.

A K-9 track was unsuccessful.

The man was wearing a black winter coat with the hood pulled up and a yellow hood underneath, as well as black pants, white socks and black flip flops.

