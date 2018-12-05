2 homes hit with gunshots, police look for potential suspects, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after two homes were shot into Tuesday evening.

According to a release, the first incident happened at 7:43 p.m. in the 2000 block of Baird Street on Madison’s southwest side.

Officers responded to the scene and found evidence of shots being fired into the residence of an 18-year-old woman.

The second shooting happened at 8:34 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue. That’s on the northeast side of Madison.

A 49-year-old woman told police she found her patio door shattered by a bullet when she returned to her home. Officers were able to confirm the events described.

No injuries were reported in either incident, according to police.

Officers are still looking for more information on potential suspects in both cases. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-2662-6014.

