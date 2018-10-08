Madison police look for suspect in Mobil Mart armed robbery
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Mobil gas station Sunday night.
According to a release, it happened at 8:25 p.m. when a man wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and a mask entered the Mobil Mart located at 3101 Sherman Avenue.
Police said the suspect, a 20- to 30-year-old African-American man, just under 6 feet tall with a slim build, demanded money and showed a gun.
The robber left the store with an unknown amount of money and some merchandise, the release said. No injuries were reported.
Madison police are still looking for the suspect.
Anyone with information can contact the department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Statewide program offers free screenings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- New Kids on the Block to perform in Milwaukee
- Old Dominion to come to Alliant Energy Center
- Monroe drunken driver hits 2 utility poles, involved in hit-and-run, police say
- Consumer Reports: What medical debt does to your credit score
- Greendale police investigate fatal truck fire