Madison police look for suspect in Mobil Mart armed robbery

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 06:44 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 06:44 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison  police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Mobil gas station Sunday night. 

According to a release, it happened at 8:25 p.m. when a man wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and a mask entered the Mobil Mart located at 3101 Sherman Avenue.

Police said the suspect, a 20- to 30-year-old African-American man, just under 6 feet tall with a slim build, demanded money and showed a gun. 

The robber left the store with an unknown amount of money and some merchandise, the release said. No injuries were reported. 

Madison police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.


 

