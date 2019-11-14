Madison police look for group of teenagers in west side carjacking

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say they're looking for a group of teenagers after a 60-year-old man was carjacked while sitting in his vehicle Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South High Point Road, near the Marcus Point Cinema, at 8:49 p.m. The man said he was sitting in his car when four teenaged males approached his car and threatened him with a knife before taking off in his car.

The man was unharmed and the car was found unoccupied a few blocks away. Police believe this incident is related to another attempted carjacking nearby less than 10 minutes earlier, at the KFC on Mineral Point Road. In that incident, two teenagers showed a knife to a different man as he was waiting in the drive through. That man stayed in his vehicle before the teenagers ran off.

Police tried to track the suspects with a K9 unit but were unable to find them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers or the Madison Police Department.

