Madison police look for armed robber who stole car keys, forced victim to sell phone for money

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the person suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint and forcing him to sell his phone to get the money.

According to a press release, a 41-year-old Fitchburg man called police around 5:50 p.m. Sunday and said he was using drugs at an apartment near Calypso Road and Trailsway, near Warner Park.

The victim told police an armed man in the apartment took the keys to his car and told him to go to Walmart to sell his phone and then give the robber the money, the release said.

Officers said the victim was able to call after the robber left the scene. The man was only able to describe the robber as a black man in his 40s with a bald head.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The Madison Police Department is continuing to investigate.

