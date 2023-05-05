Madison Police Department squad car night generic
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation near Badger Tavern on the city's southwest side. 

Police responded to the call around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Reporter

Shane Hogan is a reporter and producer for News 3 Now This Morning and News 3 Now Weekend Mornings. He can be contacted at shogan@wisctv.com.