Madison
Reporter
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation near Badger Tavern on the city's southwest side.
Police responded to the call around 12:15 a.m. Friday.
Police have not confirmed if there are any injuries at this time and do not believe there is a current threat to the public.
This is a developing story and News 3 Now will continue to provide updates when we receive them.
