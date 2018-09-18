Madison police investigating hit-and-run crash on city's east side

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Highway 30 and Stoughton Road late Sunday evening.

The driver "appeared out of nowhere" and sidewiped a vehicle, causing a rollover crash, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. The driver fled on foot.

No serious injuries occurred, according to Madison Police Department public information officer Joel DeSpain. Officials said the driver was attempting to pass the victim's vehicle from the shoulder lane.

Police contacted the registered owner of the suspect's vehicle, but they denied knowing who had been driving the car.

The owner of the vehicle was cited for hit-and-run owner liability. Police are still investigating the incident.