Madison police investigating fifth pizza delivery driver robbery since May

MADISON, Wis. - Police are looking for the robber involved in the fifth delivery driver robbery in the Madison area since May.

In a press release, Madison police said a 44-year-old pizza delivery man was robbed in the 400 block of East Bluff, just north of Warner Park.

Police said officers responded to the call of an armed robbery at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, described as a black man, 18 to 20 years old, around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a thin build, was holding a handgun when he approached the victim outside the victim’s car, according to the release.

Officers said the victim complied when the suspect told him to lie down and give him any money or personal property.

The robber did take cash, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.