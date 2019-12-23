Madison police investigating armed robbery at McDonald's
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a McDonald's Sunday night.
According to the incident report, the robbery happened at the McDonald's on 4687 Verona Rd at 8:48 p.m. Police said a customer there was beaten with a handgun and had his backpack stolen. Two suspects got away with the backpack.
Officials said the 17-year-old man who was beaten was later treated at a hospital for his injuries.
Police are still investigating.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Deputies say Monroe County woman was delivering newspaper during crash; man faces OWI charge
- Wisconsin Legislature to consider tax cuts, water in 2020
- Wisconsin city mulls dumping old ban on throwing snowballs
- Justin Bieber to perform as headliner for Summerfest next year
- Madison man accused of firing shots at house in Sun Prairie
- Madison man faces 4th OWI charge for alleged drunk driving with toddler in vehicle