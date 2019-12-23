Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison police investigating armed robbery at McDonald's Madison police investigating armed robbe

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a McDonald's Sunday night.

According to the incident report, the robbery happened at the McDonald's on 4687 Verona Rd at 8:48 p.m. Police said a customer there was beaten with a handgun and had his backpack stolen. Two suspects got away with the backpack.

Officials said the 17-year-old man who was beaten was later treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Police are still investigating.

