MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was pulled from Lake Monona and died Monday morning.
Officers and Madison Fire Department crews were called to the area of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive just after 5:45 a.m. for a report of a person in the water.
An unresponsive man was pulled from the water but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
The incident is under investigation by Madison police and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
