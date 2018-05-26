Madison police investigating after man robs adult video store, flees on foot

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after an armed robber fled on foot from Selective Video Friday morning, according to Police Chief Mike Koval.

Koval’s blog said officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the 3200 block of Commercial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect was wearing all black and was described as a 6-foot-tall man with a heavy build.

The suspect reportedly entered the adult video store and demanded money, leaving on foot after an employee complied with his demands.

Madison police are continuing to investigate this incident.