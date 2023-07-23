Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was found dead Saturday on the city's south side.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Warner Street just before 6:40 p.m. for a reported weapons offense. Police said a man was found dead inside a residence when officers arrived.
A gun was recovered at the scene and a person of interest was taken into custody. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no further threat to the community.
The MPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Police did not release the name of the person who was taken into custody, or details about the man who was found dead.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.