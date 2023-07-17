Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at a local hospital with stab wounds Sunday night.
Police said the 30-year-old man checked into the hospital just after 10 p.m. Saturday with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are reviewing evidence in the case, however no arrests have been made.
Police did not provide any description of the man, and did not say if any suspects had been identified.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
