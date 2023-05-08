Madison police investigating after bullet comes through attic Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 8, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison Police Night Lights Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after a bullet came through an attic on the city's west side.Officers were called to a home on Lancaster Court at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday after the homeowners reported hearing a loud noise and finding a home in their ceiling.A bullet was found inside the home, and police said the bullet likely entered the home through an attic. No injuries were reported.The incident remains under investigation.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News National Nurses Week: Twin nurses reflect on ties to profession Lawmakers, local leaders call for more child care funding Cut the cheese: Hook's Cheese Company slices blocks of 20-year aged cheddar ahead of public sale Madison teachers union asks teachers to only work contracted hours this week Motorcyclist killed in Columbia County crash More News