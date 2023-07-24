Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on the city's south side.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Coho Street at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was given emergency aid and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
Police said that, while an investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, it appears the shooting was targeted. The MPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Police said officers from the Fitchburg Police Department, Middleton Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office and State Capitol Police Department assisted during the response.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.