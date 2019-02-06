No injuries, damage reported in shots fired incident, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to the 5300 block of Raywood Road, near the southern shore of Lake Monona, for a report of shots being fired around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found casings in the roadway at the scene, according to the release.

However, there was no damage and no injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.