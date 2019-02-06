No injuries, damage reported in shots fired incident, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the city’s south side Tuesday night.
Police said officers responded to the 5300 block of Raywood Road, near the southern shore of Lake Monona, for a report of shots being fired around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers found casings in the roadway at the scene, according to the release.
However, there was no damage and no injuries were reported, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
