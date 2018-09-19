News

Madison police investigate home burglary, firearm theft

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 11:50 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 11:50 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the man who allegedly broke into an east side home and stole a firearm Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said witnesses reported a man breaking into a home at 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Union Street, near East Washington Avenue.

Police said the man ran off through nearby backyards and K-9 units were unable to find him.  The homeowner reported he got away with a firearm. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration