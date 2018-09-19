Madison police investigate home burglary, firearm theft

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the man who allegedly broke into an east side home and stole a firearm Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said witnesses reported a man breaking into a home at 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Union Street, near East Washington Avenue.

Police said the man ran off through nearby backyards and K-9 units were unable to find him. The homeowner reported he got away with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.