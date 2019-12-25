Madison police investigate Christmas Eve homicide; person of interest detained

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a homicide that took place on Christmas Eve.

According to the Madison Police Department's incident report, the homicide happened at 4:16 p.m. on the 900 block of South Midvale Boulevard.

Officials said a person of interest was detained.

The report said that, although the investigation is in its early stages, officers do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The police department's violent crimes unit is leading the investigation and will provide updates when there is new information.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.