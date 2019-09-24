Madison police investigate attempted burglary of woman's home

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a woman awoke Tuesday morning to find a man in her bedroom window.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman living on North Pinckney Street woke up to the sound of a box fan falling from her bedroom window. When she looked out, she saw a man and screamed.

The man, described only as a clean shaven white man with dark hair, 30 to 40 years old, ran away.

Police found the screen had been cut out of the window.

