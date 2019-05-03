Madison police investigate after multiple gunshots damage east side residence

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after a home was damaged in a shooting on the city’s east side.

They were called to a home along the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street late Thursday night, according to a release from the department. This is near McGinnis Park.

Lt. Reginald Patterson said multiple shots were fired at a residence, causing some damage. No one inside was hurt, according to Patterson.

Madison police ask anyone with additional information to contact the department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.