Madison police identify homicide suspect involved in Christmas Eve murder

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has identified the homicide suspect accused of being involved in a Christmas Eve murder.

According to the officer in charge, Joseph G. Green, of Madison, was booked early Wednesday morning in the Dane County Jail.

Officials said the homicide happened at 937 South Midvale Boulevard at 4:16 p.m.

Authorities said a person of interest had been detained.

Police could not confirm if the victim was a spouse.

The police department's violent crimes unit led the investigation.

