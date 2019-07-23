Madison police host Good Neighbor Night to teach community about theft

MADISON, Wis. - In an effort to cut back on a recent uptick in crimes, the Madison Police Department hosted a Good Neighbor Night to teach ways to make your home and property less tempting to thieves.

"One of the trends we're seeing citywide is theft from autos and theft of personal property inside homes, all entering through unlocked doors," said Madison police Officer Tyler Grigg. "Thieves are going inside and stealing vehicles and stealing property and garage door openers."

While at the department's Midtown station Monday, officers went over tips and low-cost ways to deter thieves when you're asleep or away from home. They also discussed some of the latest smart technology gadgets, including cameras, sensors, lights, door locks and video doorbells.