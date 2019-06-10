Madison police help out at Special Olympics state games in Stevens Point

Madison Police Department

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The Madison Police Department helped out at the Special Olympics State Games over the weekend.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association has supported the event for a long time. Officers from around the state attended the event.

"It was a wonderful day for a lot of very amazing athletes," Capt. Cory Nelson wrote in the police blotter.

The Madison Police Department sent several people to assist at the event in Stevens Point.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.