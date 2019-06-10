Madison police help out at Special Olympics state games in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The Madison Police Department helped out at the Special Olympics State Games over the weekend.
The Wisconsin Professional Police Association has supported the event for a long time. Officers from around the state attended the event.
"It was a wonderful day for a lot of very amazing athletes," Capt. Cory Nelson wrote in the police blotter.
The Madison Police Department sent several people to assist at the event in Stevens Point.
