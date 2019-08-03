Madison police find shell casings while investigating shots fired report
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police found shell casings while investigating a report of shots fired on Friday night.
According to the incident report, police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Foxwood Trail at 6:09 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
Police said a number of concerned residents reported hearing multiple gunshots. Officers found multiple shell casings on the street and are still investigating the neighborhood.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
