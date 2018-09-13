Madison police find shell casing, no damage after multiple shots fired reports

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after multiple reports of shots fired on Madison’s near-east side early Thursday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to East Mifflin Street and North Blount Street around 2:30 a.m. for several shots fired calls in that area.

Police said a 27-year-old man said he was the target of the incident.

No injuries were reported and police did not find any damage in the area. However, one shell casing was found near East Washington Avenue and North Livingston Street, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.