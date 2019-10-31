Madison police find man passed out in car in the middle of road, driver facing 5th OWI

MADISON, Wis. - A New Lisbon man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of his fifth offense of operating while intoxicated, according to Madison police.

Officers said they responded to report of a man passed out behind the while of a car that was running in the middle of Almo Avenue.

Police said the man, Floyd Reynolds, 49, of New Lisbon, did not perform well on his field sobriety tests.

Officers said he had pinpoint pupils and was falling asleep while doing the tests.

Police said there was probable cause for Reynolds' arrest.



