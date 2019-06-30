Madison police chief, mayor respond to Shake the Lake incident

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police Chief Mike Koval addressed the safety of attending large events after gunshots were fired at Shake the Lake on Saturday night.

"While not minimizing what could have potentially been a disastrous outcome- multiple shots fired in a crowd, terror and fleeing- this sanctioned event was heavily vetted with multiple entities and staffed across the board with personnel from a plethora of public and private partnerships," Koval said.

Koval said this incident should not define the event in the years to come.

"Shake the Lake has been a 'family-friendly' venue enjoyed by thousands over several years now and it would be fair to say that the confrontation which took place last night is an anomaly, an outlier, and is not the defining narrative for this annual event," Koval said.

Koval commended protective service for helping direct people to safety. He did not comment on any officer injuries.

Crime scene tape is up now. We've been moved back a few feet. TBD on what time John Nolen will reopen.



It was originally scheduled to reopen at 6am due to Shake the Lake tonight. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/kSVTfI6N9p — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) June 30, 2019

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also released a statement Sunday morning. She said it was "entirely unacceptable that someone brought a gun" to the event.

"I will be working with the police and other city staff to see what measures can be taken to enhance security at this event and other public events. But our job is made more difficult by a state legislature that advances reckless gun laws and at the same time curtails the rights of cities to take further action," said Rhodes-Conway in a press release.

