Madison Police Chief Koval announces retirement
MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police Chief Mike Koval announced his retirement in his daily blog on Sunday.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community. Each day, I resolved to do my level best to keep "Camelot" a safe place to live, work, and play--for everyone," Koval wrote. "This is the City where I was raised, went to grade school through college (and parts of my law school studies), met my wife here, began our family here, and provided me with the opportunity to make a difference as a street cop for a department that was (and is) firmly committed to community policing."
Starting Monday, Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will work as the interim Chief of Police for MPD until the Police and Fire Commission (PFC) finds a permanent replacement.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Mayor Rhodes-Conway speaks on Police Chief Koval's retirement
- Police respond to shots-fired call in Fitchburg
- Milwaukee man shot, killed while driving
- Madison Police Chief Koval announces retirement
- Police: Group of teens tackles, beats, and robs 23-year-old in downtown Madison
- 7-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after teen hits him with ATV