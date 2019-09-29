Madison Police Chief Koval announces retirement

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police Chief Mike Koval announced his retirement in his daily blog on Sunday.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community. Each day, I resolved to do my level best to keep "Camelot" a safe place to live, work, and play--for everyone," Koval wrote. "This is the City where I was raised, went to grade school through college (and parts of my law school studies), met my wife here, began our family here, and provided me with the opportunity to make a difference as a street cop for a department that was (and is) firmly committed to community policing."

Starting Monday, Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will work as the interim Chief of Police for MPD until the Police and Fire Commission (PFC) finds a permanent replacement.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.