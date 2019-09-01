Police break up large fight outside Cheba Hut in Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Police broke up a large fight outside Cheba Hut in Madison early Sunday morning.

According to a post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog, officers were sent to the 400 block of West Gilman Street at 2:14 a.m. after a report of a large fight made up of around 30 people.

Authorities said the crowd began to separate and headed toward the sandwich shop once officers made contact with them.

Police said a call came in from Cheba Hut stating that a man was armed with a gun. A 21-year-old man who matched the description of the armed suspect was detained.

The post said another 21-year-old man tried to intervene and grabbed the officer's shoulder while the suspect was being detained, which led to police using a Taser on the man.

An investigation revealed that the first suspect was jumping up and down on cars prior to the fight. The man also threatened to shoot the drivers.

The first 21-year-old man was arrested and taken to jail on two charges of disorderly conduct, resisting and obstructing an officer and a probation hold. The second suspect was arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

