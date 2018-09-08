Madison police break up fight at Half Price Books

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police broke up a fight at the Half Price Books on Whitney Way Friday night, according to officials with the Madison Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 p.m. for a verbal disturbance that became physical between an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

When officers attempted to address the girl, she resisted. She is facing charges for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The man is facing charges for disorderly conduct.

Two witnesses provided details for police, officials said.