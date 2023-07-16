Madison Police asking public to help identify potential witnesses to Lush Lounge homicide Arman Rahman Arman Rahman Reporter Author email Jul 16, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying several people who they say may have witnessed the homicide that occurred in May outside of Lush Lounge. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying several people who they say may have witnessed the homicide that occurred in May outside of Lush Lounge. MPD provided pictures of at least 6 potential witnesses on their Facebook page.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on May 21st outside the bar on the 3700 block of East Washington Ave. READ MORE: Records: Madison police called to Lush 30 times in 6 months before deadly shootingPolice say if you know anyone who saw the shooting, contact Lt. Jason Ostrenga at jostrenga@cityofmadison.com, or submit information to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arman Rahman Reporter Author email Follow Arman Rahman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Northern Lights over Wisconsin Monday night? Community rallies around Vintage Spirits and Grill as it faces possible closure Only minor injuries reported after vehicle carrying seven people rolls over Milwaukee police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run that killed pedestrian Motorcycle crashes in Monroe County leave three people injured Latest News Dane County Fair returns to Alliant Energy Center on Thursday Morning Sprint: Monday morning's top news and weather headlines Sauk County Fair wraps up with farm animal contests, bundt cake baking competition Madison Police asking public to help identify potential witnesses to Lush Lounge homicide Families for Justice reunion brings together local activist groups More News