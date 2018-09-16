Madison Police asking for information after overnight shooting lands a man in the hospital
Officers say he has "serious injuries"
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road, near Walgreens, at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a 29-year-old man is in the hospital this morning with serious injuries.
Right now, they don't have any information on a suspect and are in the early stages of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or the Madison-area Crimestoppers program.
