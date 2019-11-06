Madison police ask public for help to find missing adult

Programming Notice

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 09:53 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:53 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a missing adult. 

An incident report from Tuesday said John P. Thompson was last seen Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at 1500 Troy Drive.

Thompson has been described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 146 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts can call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

