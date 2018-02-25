Retails thefts result in three arrested Saturday, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a retail theft at Menards on East Springs Drive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
The release said officers were unable to locate the suspect for several hours, but ultimately arrested a 29-year-old man on several outstanding warrants and additional retail theft charges.
When looking for the original suspect, officers stopped a 45-year-old man who resembled the suspect, according to the release.
Officials said that upon conducting a data check of the subject, officers learned that there was an outstanding warrant for the 45-year-old man’s arrest.
After they arrested the man, officers found heroin and drug paraphernalia on him.
The man was brought to jail on a parole violation warrant and new charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Additionally, Madison police located a suspect in a separate retail theft incident and arrested the 21-year-old man on 16 different charges in two Madison Police Department cases. officials said in a release.
